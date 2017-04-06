GST bills passed in Rajya Sabha without amendments

Rajya Sabha passed the GST bill without any amendments. (PTI)

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Goods & Services Tax Bill. Earlier in March, Lok Sabha had passed the GST bill. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had then addressed the house after the Lok Sabha had passed all the 4 supplementary laws. Jaitley had significant step forward had been taken by the central government in this regard.

The GST bill was introduced to the house a The Constitution Act 2016 would subsume various other taxes like central excise, service tax, VAT among other taxes, creating a uniform market all over the country. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha had passed a bill that sought to include warehouse as one of the custom areas so that the importers are not made to pay the IGST during the removal of goods from a custom station to warehouse.

The 4 bills passed are the Central GST, the Integrated GST, the UTGST and the GST Compensation. The CGST would deal with central government imposed taxation, IGST would be dealing with the taxation involved in the moving of goods and services between states. While the UTGST would take care of taxes in Union Territories. Meanwhile, the compensation bill has been prepared as a legal promise to all the states that the Centre would compensate them fully for their losses for the next 5 years after the bill becomes law and gets implemented. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that the primary objective of the GST was to have one tax in the country, which opens up new markets and opportunities. The government had plans to pass the bill in both houses in this session of the parliament for a possible July implementation.