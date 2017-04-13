GST bill: President Pranab Mukherjee approves four supporting legislations

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Reuters)

President Pranab Mukherjee on April 13 approved four supporting legislations related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Earlier today, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia in an interview with the media pointed out that the services sector is likely to attract a higher tax rate of 18 per cent from the current 15 per cent under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, he said, “Yes, for the services sector the standard rate may move to 18 per cent,” but sectors like healthcare, education and agriculture are likely to remain unaffected.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with his ministry officials today presented a blueprint to the Council of Ministers for launch of the path-breaking GST from July 1 to transform the Indian economy. Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia made a detailed presentation to the Council — the supreme executive organ headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — on how the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be implemented and the challenges before it is rolled out. The biggest tax reform since Independence, GST has been in the works for more than a decade. It will transform the USD 2 trillion economy and market of 1.3 billion people into a single economic zone with a single national sales tax.

GST will subsume central taxes like excise duty which is levied on manufacturing and service tax as well as state taxes like VAT that is chargeable on sale. Sources said Adhia informed the meeting of the four-slab rate structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent finalised by the GST Council. He explained how the fitment of different goods and services in these slabs is being done to keep their impact on consumers as well as exchequer neutral.

(With agency inputs)