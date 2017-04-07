GST bill passed in Rajya Sabha: Here are the amendments opposition wanted

Parliament on Thursday cleared the decks for the rollout of the historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 as it approved four supporting legislations to usher in the one-nation-one-tax regime. (IE)

Parliament on Thursday cleared the decks for the rollout of the historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 as it approved four supporting legislations to usher in the one-nation-one-tax regime. Rajya Sabha returned The Central GST Bill, 2017; The Integrated GST Bill, 2017; The GST (Compensation to States) Bill, 2017; and The Union Territory GST Bill, 2017 by a voice vote as all parties were on board. The house, however, nullified a number of amendments moved by some opposition parties. Significantly, the Congress party did not move amendments to the bills.

Congress member Jairam Ramesh, citing advice by ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh did not press an amendment that he had proposed and withdrew the amendment that required decisions of the GST Council to be brought before Parliament. Also, the two amendments put to vote by Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien and the other by Left MPs Tapan Sen and T K Rangarajan, were defeated. Derek O’Brien wanted ‘as may be notified by the government on the recommendations of the GST council’ replaced with ‘as may be passed by Parliament on the recommendations of the council’, similar to an amendment that wad withdrawn by Jairam Ramesh. While Tapan Sen and T K Rangarajan from CPM wanted input tax concession to continue for sectors like oil, Indian Express reported.

While on the success of passing of the bill, finance minister Arun Jaitley also gave credit to the previous UPA government. The Lok Sabha had passed these bills on March 29. State Assemblies will now have to pass the States GST Bill after which the new indirect tax regime can be rolled out from the targeted date of July 1.The GST rates are to be discussed by the GST Council on May 18-19.