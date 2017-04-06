  3. GST bill passed in Rajya Sabha: From Arun Jaitley to Manmohan Singh, here’s how national leaders reacted

The Goods and Services Tax bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha without any amendments on Thursday.

By: | Published: April 6, 2017 9:29 PM
Arun Jaitley further said that the bill would help in heralding a new era of cooperative federalism, bringing in efficiency and transparency to the tax administration.(Reuters)

The Goods and Services Tax bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha without any amendments on Thursday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke on the successful passing of the bill in the upper house of the parliament and said that the government would take a final decision and approve the bill on May 17-18 and expressed hope that the new law could be implemented as the proposed July 1 deadline. He also went on social networking site Twitter and congratulated all the stakeholders of the GST bill. Jaitley further said that the bill would help in heralding a new era of cooperative federalism, bringing in efficiency and transparency to the tax administration.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also spoke about the passing of the GST bills and expressed his happiness on the fact that what had been an inconceivable plan a few months ago had become a reality and congratulated the country on the success. He added that the GST was the biggest indirect tax reform in the country. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told reporters that the GST bill could be a game changer but said that one could not simply assume that there won’t be any difficulties on the way

Here is how politicians and other leaders of the country reacted to the successful passing of the GST bill in Rajya Sabha:


The GST bill is the biggest indirect tax reform the country has ever seen and on being implemented it would bring in a uniform tax system, opening up new markets in the nation.

