GST bill passed in Rajya Sabha: From Arun Jaitley to Manmohan Singh, here’s how national leaders reacted

The Goods and Services Tax bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha without any amendments on Thursday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke on the successful passing of the bill in the upper house of the parliament and said that the government would take a final decision and approve the bill on May 17-18 and expressed hope that the new law could be implemented as the proposed July 1 deadline. He also went on social networking site Twitter and congratulated all the stakeholders of the GST bill. Jaitley further said that the bill would help in heralding a new era of cooperative federalism, bringing in efficiency and transparency to the tax administration.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also spoke about the passing of the GST bills and expressed his happiness on the fact that what had been an inconceivable plan a few months ago had become a reality and congratulated the country on the success. He added that the GST was the biggest indirect tax reform in the country. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told reporters that the GST bill could be a game changer but said that one could not simply assume that there won’t be any difficulties on the way

Here is how politicians and other leaders of the country reacted to the successful passing of the GST bill in Rajya Sabha:

Rajya Sabha passed the #GST legislations today paving way for #GST implementation. Once again congratulations to every stakeholder. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 6, 2017

#GST legislations passed by RS will bring efficiency & transparency in tax administration. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 6, 2017

#GST will transform States & UTs into one market, administered by a #GST council. #GST will herald an era of cooperative federalism. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 6, 2017

Passing of GST a historic move. Could be a game changer: Former PM Dr ManMohan Singh pic.twitter.com/kp18kljE0O — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) April 6, 2017





GST is undoubtebly one of the biggest indirect tax reform since independence and would subsume central excise, service tax &oth local levies pic.twitter.com/Xwh7JDxZuW — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 6, 2017

Successful implementation of GST can become the turning point in Indian economy, expanding the possibilities of better future : @PiyushGoyal — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) April 6, 2017

GST has become a reality now where a few months ago it was inconceivable that all States & UTs would become One Nation, One Market — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 6, 2017

I congratulate the nation on the historic passing of GST. The unanimity across the political spectrum in national interest does India proud — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 6, 2017

I congratulate the govt, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and FM Shri @arunjaitley ji for bringing this historic GST bill — Dr. Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) April 6, 2017

