GST Bill debate in Rajya Sabha Live updates: FM Arun Jaitley moves bills for consideration

After the lower house cleared the four GST-related bills, they will be presented by the finance minister Arun Jaitely for discussion in Rajya Sabha today. The new indirect tax enters its last lap for a nationwide implementation in July. The Lower House has already passed these bills. The bills are the Central Goods and Services Tax Bill (CGST), the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill (IGST) the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Bill and the Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill (UTGST). The CGST will give powers to the Centre to levy tax after levies of excise, service tax and additional customs duty is subsumed. The IGST will be a tax to be levied by the Centre on inter-state movement of goods and services.

Besides, GST compensation law allows for imposition of cess on certain luxury goods like tobacco, high-end cars and aerated drinks to create a fund for compensating states for any loss of revenue in the first five years after implementing the new indirect tax.

There is a separate GST for the Union Territories (UTs) like Chandigarh and Daman and Diu which do not have assemblies.

This is a crucial step for the passage of the GST bill, as after this it will go to the President for his nod and after that the states will pass the State GST or SGST law that will allow them to levy sales tax.

3.25 pm: FM Arun Jaitley moves GST bills for consideration in Rajya Sabha