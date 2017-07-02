GST apps: Top 3 Google Android and Apple iOS apps to make your tax returns easier

GST app download: The historical One Nation One Tax Goods and Service Tax (GST) was launched at the stroke of midnight on June 30 by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The launch took place at the iconic Central Hall of the Parliament. This is first time after independence when a new tax regime that is said set to bring an economic reform in the country has been launched. The guest list included 600 member of parliament and GST officials. While government officials have their own views and outlook towards GST, the common man is confused about the whole thing. So, cutting through the confusion, we provide here top 3 Android and iOS GST calculator apps that will make your life easier and will help you understand GST better-

1. GST/Sales Tax Calculator: Created by Ranjit Parmar, this app requires iOS 10.3 or later and it is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. GST/Sales Tax Calculator helps you to calculate GST with ease & accuracy, the amount of the GST to add to the price and GST inclusive price and also to find how much GST is included in the price and GST exclusive calculation.

2. GST India (Updated Acts/Rules): Published by GST India, this app provides updates acts & rules, GST calculator, Job Opportunities, latest news, updates and it also tracks the GST training schedule.

3. CBEC GST: Launched by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, the app is available on the Google Play app store. Taxpayers can readily access a host of GST related information like Migration to GST, FAQs, Draft Rules, Draft Laws, and more through this app.