Graduating this year? This is where you are more likely to find a job

Between April and June, employers expect to increase staffing levels in all seven core industries of India (Image: IE)

Are you graduating this year? There is good chance that you’ll find a job in the sectors where hiring prospects are looking extremely optimistic after a year of slow-down marred by twin effect of the demonetisation and the GST. The year 2018 will see a sharp increase in demand for professionals with skills in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, a hiring survey by ManpowerGroup shows. Between April and June, employers expect to increase staffing levels in all seven core industries of India but highest number jobs are expected to be created in Wholesale & Retail Trade sector followed by Services sector.

“Employer confidence remains resilient and job seekers are expected to benefit from a favourable second-quarter hiring climate,” the hiring survey said. “Indian job seekers are likely to benefit from the positive labor market during the April-June period. In the coming times, Technology will change the job market dynamics and individuals need to adopt skill set to continue to remain employable,” AG Rao, Group Managing Director at ManpowerGroup India said.

While you are most likely to find a job in Wholesale & Retail Trade sector, Service sector, Finance, Insurance & Real Estate sector, and Transportation & Utilities sector, the job prospects in Manufacturing sector and Public Administration & Education sector do not look good. “The job outlook decrease by 7 and 4 percentage points in the Manufacturing sector and the Mining & Construction sector, respectively,” the survey said. However, despite a mixed job outlook for April-June period, employers in India look to increase payrolls.

While globally, strongest job prospects are in Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the United States, the weakest hiring prospects are reported in Italy, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.