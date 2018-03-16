Government to encourage home renting to alleviate shortage

As for cities data, Mumbai has the highest number of total vacant houses (4.8 lakh), followed by Delhi (3 lakh) and Bengaluru (around 3 lakh).

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will soon seek Cabinet approval for the National Urban Rental Housing Policy to alleviate housing shortage in urban areas by encouraging renting of homes even as millions of houses lie vacant. “An important aspect of rental housing policy is that it would absorb floating population/seasonal migrants, who might not want to invest in an immovable property…We are ready with a draft of a national policy on rental housing in urban area and it will soon come up before the Cabinet for approval,” a senior official at the ministry said. The draft policy has two components – social rental housing for urban poor and market-driven rental housing. The official said social rental housing is targeted at the economically weaker sections, low-income groups as well as the section defined as ‘tenants by constraint’, which includes the urban poor belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward classes, migrants, transgenders and senior citizens.

According to the Economic Survey (2017-18), about 28% of urban residents across the country are living in rented houses. While reliance on renting as a practice has declined, there has been a dramatic rise in the number of houses lying vacant in cities across the country, it said. Maharashtra has the highest number of vacant houses (slightly more than 20 lakh), followed by Gujarat (around 12 lakh). Gujarat has the highest share of vacant houses to the total residential stock (18.5%), followed by Rajasthan (17.3%) and Maharashtra (16.39% ).

As for cities data, Mumbai has the highest number of total vacant houses (4.8 lakh), followed by Delhi (3 lakh) and Bengaluru (around 3 lakh). In terms of share of vacant houses to total residential stock, Gurgaon ranks the highest at 26%. Daman and Diu, Sikkim, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are among the top ones in the list with more than 60% residents living in rented accommodations. In Goa, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Chandigarh, and Arunachal Pradesh, 40% and above residents stay at rented houses.