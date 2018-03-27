Government to come out with Rs 350 coin? What we know so far

The coin with standard weight of 35 gram will have 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper and 5 per cent each of nickel and zinc. (PTI)

Government will come out with a Rs 350 commemorative coin to mark 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and last Sikh Guru. “The Rs 350 coin shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government to commemorate the occasion of 350th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji,” said the finance ministry in a notification. The coin with standard weight of 35 gram will have 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper and 5 per cent each of nickel and zinc.

The obverse will bear the rupee symbol and denominational value ‘350’ in international numerals below the Lion Capitol. The reverse side will bear the picture of “Takht Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib” in the centre. The years ‘1666’ and ‘2016’ in international numerals will be on the left and right periphery of the coin.