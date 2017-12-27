Government to borrow additional Rs 50,000 crore in Jan-Mar in gilts; low GST collection to blame?

The government will borrow Rs 50,000 crore extra via gilts between January and March. (Image: Reuters)

As the Goods and Service Tax (GST) collections continue to fall after a massive rationalisation, the government has announced an additional borrowing of Rs 50,000 crore via gilts, which is double the amount that was estimated by the market. The government will borrow Rs 50,000 crore extra via gilts between January and March. The market had expected an additional borrowing of Rs 25,000 crore, TV reports said.

The government had borrowed Rs 3.72 lakh crore in the first half of the fiscal year 2017-18 and had pegged Rs 2.08 lakh crore for the second half. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the government has estimated a tax revenue shortfall of Rs 55,000 crore for the fiscal year 2017-2018 and may consider breaching the fiscal deficit target by 20 basis points. For the current fiscal, the government has estimated a direct tax revenue shortfall Rs 20,000 crore and an indirect tax revenue shortfall Rs 25,000 crore- 35,000 crore.

The November collections declined to Rs 80,808 crore, down from around Rs 83,350 crore revenue collected in October. The GST tax collections for November are much lower than a comparable monthly average of close to Rs 92,000 crore in the July-September period. The fall in GST collections for the last month pose likely worries on the fiscal implications of the upcoming union budget.

The government has fixed fiscal deficit target to 3.2% of the GDP in the current fiscal as against 3.5% in 2016-17. In absolute terms, 3.2% deficit for the current fiscal works out to nearly Rs 5.47 crore. The fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1% of the Budget, with five more months still at hand. Meanwhile, the GST collections also slowed down for two consecutive months due to the rate rationalisation of over 170 goods and services.