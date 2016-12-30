Government issues 1.5 crore LPG connections to poor under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme

1.5 core LPG connections have been issued to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) households. (PTI)

1.5 core LPG connections have been issued to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) households under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme, the petroleum ministry said on Thursday.

The PMUY is an ambitious social welfare scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 2016 from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. According to the official release, the target fixed for the current financial year under the scheme has been achieved within a span of less than eight months.

The scheme is now being implemented across the nation. Under the PMUY, the government aims to provide LPG connections to BPL households across the nation. The scheme is aimed at replacing the unclean cooking fuels like kerosene mostly used in the rural India with the clean and more efficient LPG.