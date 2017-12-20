Government identifying champion sectors for India

Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia (Image: PTI)

The government is making efforts to identify the “champion sectors” for the country and work with concerned departments on the policy framework and incentives to promote the segments, a top official said today. “Now in order to focus attention, we are making an effort to identify strongly what are the champion sectors for India, and as we identify those champion sectors we will work with the line departments to look at the policy framework and the incentives that are necessary to promote those specific sectors,” Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said while addressing a CII event here.

She highlighted that as India liberalises its economy, one of the key focus areas is to open up the country’s services sector for investments. “As we have chosen to open up and liberalise our economy, one of the focus areas has been opening up the Services sector for investments,” Teaotia said.