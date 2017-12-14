Government exploring opportunities to make India USD 1 trillion economy

The government will explore new opportunities in various sectors like providing BPO service from home, digital healthcare and agriculture to achieve the target of making the country a USD 1 trillion economy. (Image: IE)

The government will explore new opportunities in various sectors like providing BPO service from home, digital healthcare and agriculture to achieve the target of making the country a USD 1 trillion economy. “I have asked my ministry to work in detail over involving more women who can work from home for BPO,” Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters after meeting industry players to prepare a roadmap to make India USD 1 trillion economy. The minister said that the suggestions given by companies across various sectors will be compiled by January 15. “We have also received suggestions from Dr Devi Shetty (Chairman, Narayana Health) that there can be bedless hospitals. He says if we can have e-commerce then why can’t we have bedless hospitals where everything can be done on digital platform,” Prasad said adding that government will explore opportunity in this area.

He said that Google has suggested to make a national policy on digital mapping Indian roads and infrastructure which will be considered. The meeting was attended industry bodies like Nasscom, Indian Cellular Association and companies from across sectors which Included Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, UPL, IBM, Ola, Uber, Panasonic, State Bank of India, Axis Bank.