Good news! Maharashtra, Karnataka may get superfast connectivity system as MoUs inked with Virgin Hyperloop One

Hyperloop, a new technology advocated by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, visualises transportation between locations through a vacuum-created corridor. (Image: Reuters)

The Maharashtra and Karnataka governments have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Los Angeles-based company Virgin Hyperloop One to carry out feasibility studies for introducing the hyperloop superfast connectivity transport system in their respective states. The Maharashtra state government, which signed the MoU with the US firm through the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), wants it to conduct a preliminary study in the Pune-Mumbai region, while the Karnataka government wants to understand hyperloop’s feasibility and economic impact in Bengaluru and nearby areas. Hyperloop, a new technology advocated by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, visualises transportation between locations through a vacuum-created corridor. Virgin Hyperloop will begin feasibility studies in Karnataka soon to identify potential routes in Bengaluru and also to connect high growth cities such as Tumakuru, Hubli-Dharwad and Hosur.

Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said: “We are happy to partner with Virgin Hyperloop One for its preliminary study in our region and we hope to bring out some concrete solutions for the state swiftly.” The preliminary study for the Pune-Mumbai route is to be jointly conducted by PMRDA and Virgin Hyperloop One over a period of six weeks from the signing of the MoU. The PMRDA will coordinate with all state departments as well as municipal corporations to obtain the passenger traffic and other relevant data. The preliminary study will be submitted to the Maharashtra government for acceptance.

“Mumbai and Pune, the most and seventh most populous cities in India respectively, have the potential to provide an optimal route with high density. By reducing travel time to under 20 minutes, a hyperloop route will help intensify the connectivity between the metropolitan regions of Pune and Mumbai, transforming the two cities into India’s first and largest megapolis,” Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Andhra Pradesh was the first state to sign an MoU to evaluate the hyperloop technology in the country. Nick Earle, SVP global field operations, Virgin Hyperloop One, said: “India is one of the most important geographies for developing hyperloop networks and reimagining the complete transportation system. With this preliminary study, we are excited to initiate the build-up of a strong foothold that we foresee in future throughout the state.”