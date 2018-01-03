Good news! Maharashtra clears 3rd line of Pune Metro

Pune is all set to get its third Metro line with the Maharashtra state cabinet approving the Rs 8,313-crore project to be executed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. (Image: PTI)

Pune is all set to get its third Metro line with the Maharashtra state cabinet approving the Rs 8,313-crore project to be executed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The 23.3-km Line 3 will link the IT hub of Hinjewadi to the Pune city centre at Shivajinagar. This takes the total investment in the Metro rail network in Pune to nearly Rs 20,000 crore with Rs 11,400 crore being invested in the first two lines. While the first two lines have been jointly promoted and funded by the central, state and local civic bodies through a JV company, MahaMetro along with funding from international funding agencies, for the third line the government has opted for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.