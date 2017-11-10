Good news! Bids for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project costing Rs 17,750 cr cleared by MMRDA

The executive committee of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday approved the bids lodged jointly by L&T and IHI, and Tata Projects (TPL) and Daewoo E&C to construct the 22-km Rs 17,750 crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project. (Image: IE)

The executive committee of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday approved the bids lodged jointly by L&T and IHI, and Tata Projects (TPL) and Daewoo E&C to construct the 22-km Rs 17,750 crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project. The consortium of L&T and Japan’s IHI was appointed to construct Package-1, (Sewri side of the sea bridge), while Korea’s Daweoo, along with Tata Projects received the nod to construct Package-2, (Navi Mumbai side of the sea bridge). L&T also got the go-ahead for Package 3 (the bridge portion over the land towards Chirle village in Navi Mumbai), for which it was the sole bidder.

For the first package, L&T and IHI put in a bid of Rs 7,637 crore while the TPL-Daewoo combine bid Rs 5,612 crore. For the third package, L&T emerged the lowest bidder with a bid of Rs 1,013 crore. MMRDA’s executive committee is headed by Sumit Mallick, chief secretary, government of Maharashtra. UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “MTHL will not only provide excellent connectivity, but it will also make available vast parcels of underdeveloped land in Navi Mumbai.”