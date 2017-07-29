Goa government notifies scheme to encourage farmers to cultivate medicinal plants notified

The scheme, which was notified yesterday by state agriculture department, covers farmers living in Goa’s Sanguem, Canacona, Dharbandora and Sattari talukas.

The Goa government has notified a revised scheme to farmers living in the forests of Western Ghats to encourage cultivation of medicinal plants. The scheme, which was notified yesterday by state agriculture department, covers farmers living in Goa’s Sanguem, Canacona, Dharbandora and Sattari talukas. “The Western Ghat Development Programme scheme aims to encourage cultivation of different species of plants especially medicinal, fruit and forest trees and to explore their use for commercial purpose,” an official said. Goa’s agriculture director Ulhas Kakode said the scheme also aims to develop soil and water conservation system in these ghats which are ecologically important areas. The farmers living in these forests will also get sustainable employment opportunities, if they are landless, under this scheme, he added. Kakode said the farmers will be imparted with knowledge of new technologies in agriculture. Training programmes for the farmers, will be financed by the state government under this scheme, said the official.

“Assistance of 10 per cent of the evaluated cost of various soil and water conservation structure shall be provided to the beneficiary for maintenance of old structures constructed during the previous year,” the notification reads.