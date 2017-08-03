Goa government examining proposal for 7th pay scale implementation

He said instructions have already been issued to the autonomous bodies and corporations to implement the pay (PTI)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that government was examining proposal for implementation of revised pay to the employees of government run autonomous bodies and corporations under seventh pay commission. Parrikar in a written reply tabled on the floor of the House said the Finance Department is currently examining the general proposal for implementation of revised pay and allowances to the employees of government autonomous bodies, on the lines of the recommendation of the seventh pay commission. The revised pay would be made applicable to the employees on par with the one given to employees of the state government and educational institutes. He said instructions have already been issued to the autonomous bodies and corporations to implement the pay based upon their fiscal conditions and other restructuring decisions taken by the respective managements.