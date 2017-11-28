GES 2017: Ivanka Trump showers praise for Narendra Modi for building India’s economy a thriving one

Ivanka, who is also a fashion designer and a businesswoman, was invited by Modi during his visit to the White House in June to speak at the Summit. (Image: PIB)

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor to the White House, on Tuesday showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is “doing to build India as a thriving economy — a beacon of democracy — and a symbol of hope to the world. What you are achieving is truly extraordinary”.

In her keynote address at the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), she said, “Through your own enterprise, entrepreneurship and hard work, the people of India have lifted more than 130 million citizens out of poverty — a remarkable improvement, and one I know will continue to grow under the leadership of Prime Minister.”

She also said that the Indian economy can grow by over $150 billion in the next three years if it was able to close the labour force gender gap by half. Among leading women, speakers in the three-day event are Google’s Vice President of Next Billion Users Diana Louise Patricia Layfield, tennis champion Sania Mirza, and CEO of Afghan Citadel Software Company Roya Mahboob.

“Here in India, I want to applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his firm belief that ‘the progress of humanity is incomplete without the empowerment of women’,” she stressed.

The US delegation also has Mark Green, Administrator, US Agency for International Development, Ray Washburne, CEO, Overseas Private Investment Corporation, Jovita Carranza, Treasurer of the United States, Neomi Rao, Administrator, Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs and Patricia Green, Director of the Women’s Bureau, Department of Labor.

The summit theme this year shows the commitment of the governments of India and US to the principle that when women are economically powerful, their countries thrive, said Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu will attend the closing session on Thursday.

Even as 36-year old Ivanka Trump had travelled to India earlier also, this is her first trip to the country as a senior presidential advisor. She is accompanied by several top administrations official, Indian Americans in the US delegation. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had personally invited her to participate in the event, which is being held in India for the first time, when he visited the US in June this year.