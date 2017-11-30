GDP increase reflects solid economic management, says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the spike in figures on economic growth for the second quarter of 2017. (Image: PTI)

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the spike in figures on economic growth for the second quarter of 2017 as a “reflection of solid economic management” and said he anticipated more employment generation in the country. “Today’s GDP numbers reiterate the ‘India Unstoppable’ story under PM (Narendra Modi). The strong rebound in growth is a reflection of solid economic management by the Modi government,” Shah tweeted. “The significant uptick in the manufacturing sector is a very positive sign for our economy and will further boost ‘Make In India’ initiative and generate more jobs,” he wrote. After seeing a decline across the previous five quarters, the country recorded an increase in Gross Domestic Product growth of 6.3 per cent for July-September 2017 as against 5.7 per cent in the first quarter.

“The reforms undertaken by our government is leading to faster growth as well as creating a strong and stable economy with increased formalisation and increased opportunities for the poor and the middle class. “India’s rise in World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ rankings, upgrade by Moody’s, praise by Standard and Poor’s and the strong growth in Q2 show that India’s rise is inevitable. The Modi government’s efforts are ensuring better prospects for each Indian,” Shah said in other tweets.