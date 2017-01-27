GAAR alert! Modi government on track to implement it from April 1, 2017

The General Anti Avoidance Rule (GAAR) provisions shall be effective from the Assessment Year 2018-19 onwards.

The Narendra Modi government today issued clarification that GAAR, that is General Anti-Avoidance Rule, will come into effect from April 1, 2017. The General Anti Avoidance Rule (GAAR) provisions shall be effective from the Assessment Year 2018-19 onwards, i.e. Financial Year 2017-18 onwards, the Finance Ministry said in a press release.

It has been clarified that if the jurisdiction of FPI is finalized based on non-tax commercial considerations and the main purpose of the arrangement is not to obtain tax benefit, GAAR will not apply. GAAR will not interplay with the right of the taxpayer to select or choose method of implementing a transaction, the Finance Ministry added.