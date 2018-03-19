From Tirupati’s Hundi collectors to Pakodanomics, P Chidambaram’s 5 cutting jibes at Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)

Blowing the bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress was in full from taking jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from his demonetisation to the implementation of the GST. Congress senior leader P Chidambaram, who also was the Finance Minister during UPA-II, launched a scathing attack on the government and even the Reserve Bank of India at the Congress’ 84th plenary session. And this is not the first time when Chidambaram took cutting jibes at Narendra Modi, but he has done it in the past as well.

Here are top 5 cutting jibes from P Chidambaram at Narendra Modi:

Learn to count notes Tirupati Hundi collectors

At the Congress’ plenary session, while P Chidambaram’s remarks addressed the RBI, it was also targeted at Narendra Modi for his decision of demonetisation. On the RBI not being able to tell the number of banned notes still, he said, “I would like to tell the RBI officials why don’t you go to Hundi collectors in Tirupati? They count money faster than you.”

Pakodanomics

After Narendra Modi in a TV interview rhetorically asked if a person earning money by selling pakodas would be considered employed or not, it soon became popular as Pakodamnomics. On this P Chidambaram, slamming the Prime Minister, had said, “Even selling pakodas is a ‘job’, said the PM. By that logic, even begging is a job. Let’s count poor or disabled persons who are forced to beg for a living as ‘employed’ people.”

Modi’s economist should be enrolled in undergraduate economics’ school

In December 2016, a month after demonetisation was announced, P Chidambaram said that people who planted the idea of demonetisation (to curb black money) did not know elementary economics. “He should be asked to enrol in an undergraduate school of economics,” he had said.

Modi government, a patient in denial?

Just before the presentation of the Union Budget, P Chidambaram, pointing to problems highlighted by CEA Arvind Subramanian took a jibe at the government and asked, “The CEA (Dr Arvind Subramaniam) has given his diagnosis. Let’s see whether the patient (the government in charge of the economy) is still in denial or it will take corrective action.”

Bullet train will kill everything — like DeMo!

While Narendra Modi proudly presented the idea of having bullet trains in India, P Chidambaram did not approve of it. He said that Bullet trains are not for ordinary people and will kill everything including the safety of the people like demonetisation.