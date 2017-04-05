From Rail Development Authority to CCTNS, here are 5 decisions Narendra Modi-led Cabinet cleared today

A number of key decisions including approval of Rail Development Authority, India-Bangladesh MoU for Ashuganj-Zakiganj stretch, Closure of insurance scheme for overseas Indian, Air services pact with Georgia, and Extension of CCTNS. (PTI)

From Railways to aviation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet took many key decisions on Wednesday. A number of key decisions including approval of Rail Development Authority, India-Bangladesh MoU for Ashuganj-Zakiganj stretch, Closure of insurance scheme for overseas Indian, Air services pact with Georgia, and Extension of CCTNS. Here are the 5 key decisions taken by Union Cabinet in today’s meet:

Rail Development Authority

Eyeing big reforms in India Railways, Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of Rail Development Authority of India (RDA). The RDA will be set up as an independent regulatory body in New Delhi. The authority will be responsible for fixing passenger fares and freight charges, among many other things. Earlier, it was reported that Niti Aayog had pitched for legislative route to ensure independence of the authority.

Closure of insurance scheme for overseas Indian

An ongoing scheme, aimed at addressing social security issues of certain category of workers going abroad for work will be discontinued now. Now, the government will focus and work extensively on the ongoing Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojna to provide insurance cover for such workers.

India-Bangladesh MoU for Ashuganj-Zakiganj stretch

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a MoU between India and Bangladesh for fairway development of Ashuganj-Zakiganj stretch of Kushiyara river. It also approved the same between Sirajganj-Daikhawa stretch of Jamuna river in the Indo-Bangladesh protocol route by undertaking necessary dredging jointly by the two countries.

Air services pact with Georgia

An air services agreement (ASA) wasn’t with Georgia, which will help in establishing air connectivity between the two countries. ASA is the basic legal framework for any air operation between two countries.

Extension of CCTNS

The Crime and Criminals Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) Project has been extended for another year beyond March 31, 2017. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its final nod to extend the proposal for another year.