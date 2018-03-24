From objecting ‘anti-national’ tag to his absence on Twitter: Raghuram Rajan was all over news this week

From objecting anti-national tag to his absence on Twitter: Raghuram Rajan was all over the news this week.(Image: Reuters)

Noted economist and RBI former governor Raghuram Rajan even after leaving the central bank’s office in 2016 continues to enjoy popularity in India which earned during his tenure for his dosa economics and the tagline: My name is Raghuram Rajan, I do what I do. And while this star banker has returned to the University of Chicago, his views on India keep getting a lot of attention. This week, Raghuram Rajan was all over the news as he was in India to attend an event in Kerala, and because he candidly spoke on a range of subjects — from ‘anti-national’ tag to why he was not on social-networking site Twitter.

Let universities debate ideas

Raghuram Rajan strongly objected to the usage of ‘anti-national’ tag for university students. He said that a university is a place where ideas are debated and no one should not be shouted down as an anti-national. “We need to learn to respect universities as places where ideas are debated and you don’t shout down the other side and say that no, no you don’t have the right to speak like this or you are anti-national,” he told reporters in Mumbai.

Can’t think fast

During Global Digital Summit in Kerala, when Raghuram Rajan was asked about his absence on Twitter, while many of his fellow economists have a presence, he said that it was because he cannot think fast enough to respond. “I don’t have time. My sense is that in many of these things, once you start engaging, you have to be consistent. I certainly can’t because I don’t have the ability to think quickly and respond in you know 20-30 seconds in 140 characters,” he said.

AI is here to take your jobs

Raghuram Rajan warned that Artifical Intelligence would take up both high skilled and unskilled. He also predicted what can of jobs can survive the invasion by AI. He said that jobs that require high intelligence and creativity with human empathy can be a support.

7.5% growth, not enough

Raghuram Rajan earlier in the week, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said that for a country like India that needs to create 12 million jobs, a 7.5% growth is not enough. He said that while India has the potential to grow at 10%, slower reforms are taking a toll on country’s economic growth.