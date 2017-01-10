From Vibrant Gujarat podium, PM Narendra Modi tells why one should invest in India; 10 key takeaways

PM’s speech at Vibrant Gujarat, an event otherwise organised to draw investment for state, outlined government’s initiatives for making India a leading world economy investment destination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Coffee table book and policy document of the 8th edition on Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Taking the dais, the Prime Minister stressed on Indian Government’s achievement and initiatives for making India a global business destination. PM’s speech at Vibrant Gujarat, an event otherwise organised to draw investment for state, outlined government’s initiatives for making India a leading world economy investment destination. The PM pointed out various initiatives of New Delhi for bringing ease of doing business in India.

Here are the key takeaways from PM’s speech

1) Welcome to India!

2) Hailing Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel’s legacy:

Gujarat, a land of enterprise and entrepreneurship. pic.twitter.com/riJFFE287P — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2017

3) On India’s strenght in three Ds

4) On Youth led development projects;

Youth-led development. Creating job creators, not job seekers. pic.twitter.com/wj90QI5PMg — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2017

5) On Corruption-free governance for a prosperous and developed India.

Corruption-free governance for a prosperous and developed India. pic.twitter.com/mev2DLnLvb — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2017

6) On Government’s agenda of bringing a paradigm shift

7) On Indian economy

India, a bright spot in the global economy. pic.twitter.com/dNSfsXHkq4 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2017

8) On Simpler Business policies

Making it simpler for business to be established and grow in India. pic.twitter.com/P3FDb0qTSb — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2017

9) Why one should invest in India

Inclusive growth, more jobs, better incomes, purchasing power and quality of life. pic.twitter.com/Xu4xfaJL00 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2017

10) Government’s ambition for India #TransformingIndia with an ambitious development agenda.

India: a land of many opportunities and a commitment to protect the environment. pic.twitter.com/3QgK2pIK4L — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2017

The inauguration ceremony saw address of various business leaders including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. The ceremony also marked the presence of various head of states and representatives of world powers. Earlier in the day, PM Modi held talks with various dignitaries who have arrived in Gujarat for the summit. The PM held delegation level talks with leaders of Rwanda, Serbia, Japan and Denmark. The Prime Minister is expected to hold similar meetings with other heads of state.