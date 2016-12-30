Forget PayTM, PM Modi launches government’s own Mobile app for digital payments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the Mobile app ‘BHIM’ for digital payments. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a Mobile App to make digital payments and transactions easier for citizens. Named as BHIM, the App can be downloaded from android phones.

On the last day of the 50-day window provided by the government to citizens to exchange or deposit their old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations, PM Modi launched the new App at the ‘DigiDhan Mela’ programme at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

On the occasion, PM Modi awarded students who have made posters, songs and slogans to spread the message of digital payments to their families, schools. Village level entrepreneurs who have helped their fellow villagers move to digital payments were also awarded by the PM.

The government is organising ‘DigiDhan Mela’ in 100 cities of the country over 100 days to promote digital payments and announce the winners of Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana. Conceptualised by the Niti Aaayog, DigiDhan Melas will take place until March.

Under the Lucky Grahak Yojana programme, 15 000 citizens making digital payments from Rs 50-Rs 3000 can win Rs 1000 daily.

People from all walks of life are here to support #LessCash India #DigiDhanDelhi pic.twitter.com/TI1VEKlYPf — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) December 30, 2016

Speaking on the occasion today, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “It is only a matter of time before the entire country does digital. Even, India’s most tribal districts too have embraced digital payments with great flair.”

“India has shown that digital payments are not only for rich. Even the most poor are eagerly adapting to a less cash society for a clean India,” he added.

