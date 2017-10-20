Forget a rate cut. Will RBI raise policy rates in December?

Michael Debabrata Patra suggested that the rate-setting panel should be prepared to increase rates to “quell the underlying drivers of inflation”. (PTI)

As five out of six monetary policy members of the Reserve Bank of India voted to keep the repo rate unchanged during its last meeting on October 3-4, Michael Debabrata Patra suggested that the rate-setting panel should be prepared to increase rates to “quell the underlying drivers of inflation” if they strengthen further.

According to the minutes of the meeting, Michael Debabrata Patra was among five members who voted to keep the repo rate unchanged, along with Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Viral V. Acharya and Urjit R Patel. “I… vote for status quo, but only as long as inflation readings stay within the target of 4%. It is time to be in readiness to raise the policy rate to quell the underlying drivers of inflation if they strengthen further,” Michael Debabrata Patra said.

It was only Ravindra H Dholakia who suggested a 40 basis point cut, or a 25 bps cut if the central bank wanted to be cautious. He even said that a 25 bps cut in June was too small too late. “In my view, the policy rate should have been cut by 50 basis points long back in June 2017,” Dholakia said. “A cut of 25 basis points in August was too small and too late,” he added. Others, including RBI governor Urjit Patel, maintained a cautious stance and voted to not change the repo rate.

“For keeping headline inflation close to 4 percent on a durable basis, it is important to recognize near and medium-term risks to the inflation outlook. We have to be vigilant on account of uncertainties on the external and fiscal fronts; this calls for a cautious approach,” Urjit Patel said.

The central bank kept the policy stance neutral with the objective of limiting the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4% within a band of plus/minus 2%, while supporting growth. The RBI had expressed concern over fiscal slippage, crude oil prices and global geopolitical escalation.

The RBI’s meeting minutes, which revealed diversity in the opinions of the monetary policy members, on the basis of which Japanese brokerage Nomura suggested that there will not be a cut in the December policy as well, unless the Q2 growth numbers surprise, PTI reported.

Though the economy has bottomed out in the first quarter and retail inflation may stay under 3% in October, since core inflation is likely to be above 4%, we expect the rates to remain unchanged even in the December policy, the brokerage added.

“The divergence in views of Dholakia and Patra remains intact with the former seeing space for a 40 bps rate cut owing to very high real rates, while the latter voting for a pause, but stated that the MPC must be ready to raise rates if needed,” the report noted.