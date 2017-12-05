Foreign Trade Policy review released: Highlights of the incentives for exporters

(Image: PIB)

The much-awaited Foreign Trade Policy mid-term review was on Tuesday released to highlight the steps taken by the government to ensure ease of trading for exporters in the country and to highlight the impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Aiming to nearly double India’s exports of goods and services to $900 billion by 2020, the government had announced several incentives in the five-year Foreign Trade Policy for exporters and units in the Special Economic Zones in April 2015. The mid-term review was supposed to be released in July with the implementation of the GST on July 1, but it was postponed to also study the impact of the new indirect tax on exporters.

Here is a summary of the incentives announced for exporters in the Foreign Trade Policy review today:

Overview

FTP will continue to have dynamic character

Import export code simplified

Government could assess the impact of GST and could take remedial action

GST to help spur exports growth

Rationalisation of export promotion schemes to continue

Focussing on new markets for Indian exporters

India’s exports to focus on new markets in Africa, Latin America

Taking care of MSME, agricultural products, labour intensive sectors focus of FTP review

Incentives worth Rs 8,450 crore in this policy review

Current export incentives Rs 25,000 crore

Procedures and processes

Self certification scheme for duty free imports for export inputs

Validity for duty credit scrips raised to 24 months from 18 months

Single point contact for trade queries launched on DGFT portal

Launched state of the art trade analytics for evidence based policy interventions

Will set up a team to assist exporters

Cutting down delay in filing of Export General Manifest for duty drawback

Single window system to facilitate export of perishable agriculture produce

Number of mandatory documents needed for exports, imports reduced to 3 each

Consignment of export items not to be withheld for any reason by Govt

24/7 customs clearance facility extended to all bills of entry

To support enhanced insurance cover for exporters

Merchandise exports

MEIS incentives raised by 2% to 4% (merchandise export from India scheme)

Increase in MEIS for all labour intensive sector exports

Benefits to Leather, Handicrafts, Carpets, Sports goods, Agriculture, Marine, Electronic Components, Project Exports

MEIS incentives for two sub-sectors of textiles, ie, ready-made garments and made ups already been increased from 2% to 4%, involving an additional annual incentive of Rs 2,743 crore

Additional annual incentive of Rs 749 crore for leather sector; Rs 921 crore for handmade carpets of silk, handloom, coir, jute products; Rs 1354 crore for agricultural products; Rs 759 crore for marine products; Rs 369 crore for telecom, electronic components; Rs 193 crore for medical equipment

Services exports