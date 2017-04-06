For some, PAN-Aadhaar linkage turns into a nightmare: Small points drive big problem

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) launched the initiative of linking the databases of Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar way back in 2015 to initiate a quick and safe process for all taxpayers but the drive to link the two has created a big problem for the general public – the actual source, is actually small and yes, the task of solving it is quite arduous. Many cases have popped up where the initials and punctuation that have been used in the PAN card of a person do not match with those in the Aadhaar database, according to a report by the Economic Times. The initiative that was created to ease problems of the public is now turning into a reason for causing pain, many find. In one such instance, Chennai-based banker, K Venkatesh could not link his PAN to his Aadhaar card, on consulting his accountant he discovered that his initials had been expanded in the Aadhaar database and the same was creating problems in linking them. Instances like this minor mismatch between the two databases are reportedly now creating huge problems for many people.

While the government wants people to link the two accounts by July 31, as a prerequisite to filing tax returns, people are running for help in order to rectify the small mismatch. The PAN card of K S Srinivas has full stops between his initials and his Aadhaar card doesn’t, he said, “It would be impossible for us to change our names on the PAN card. Will have to inform my banks, submit fresh KYC documents for three bank accounts, one demat account, and inform the insurance companies. It’s a nightmare.”

To rectify this problem, people are now having to run from pillar to post in a state of panic. Many have looked for help to sort this out and have contacted their CAs to get a new PAN card or approached others who may be of help. Pankaj Dharamshi, a Chartered Accountant in Bengaluru revealed one thing that would be of help to many. He said, “Many of my clients have been having PAN cards for 15-25 years. Now getting a new PAN card and updating all other documents would be impossible. It’s better to correct the details in the Aadhaar database.”