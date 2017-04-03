FM Arun Jaitley launches SASEC vision document in New Delhi

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday launched the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation Vision document along with the Finance Ministers of the member countries. The event witnessed Finance minister Arun Jaitley along with finance ministers of Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka launching the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Vision Document in New Delhi.

As a part of the SASEC initiative, the member countries have come up with SASEC Vision for the economic growth of the sub-region, which will be followed by consideration of the Joint Ministerial statement.

The event is a unique opportunity for the member countries to discuss and exchange ideas and strive to foster better cooperation in the sub-region.

Myanmar has joined the SASEC programme as its seventh member and was officially welcomed during the event. Shaktikanta Das, Secretary Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance of India, delivered the welcome address at the event.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is supporting SASEC in this endeavor. The Vice President of ADB will also address the gathering on this occasion.