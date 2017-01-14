Finance Ministry rubbishes reports of breaching RBI autonomy; says it respects independence of central bank

it said that RBI and Government indulge in consultations as and when needed for public importance. (Reuters)

Finance Ministry on Saturday rubbished reports claiming infringement of autonomy in RBI functioning by the union government. The ministry said that it fully respects independence and autonomy of the Central Bank. However, it said that RBI and Government indulge in consultations as and when needed for public importance. “It is categorically stated that the Government fully respects the independence and autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India,” said a press release issued by the ministry. “Consultations between the Government and the RBI are undertaken on various matters of public importance wherever such consultation is mandated by law or has evolved as a practice,” it said. The said that consultations mandated by law or those evolved by practice should be taken as RBI’s infringement. “Consultations mandated by law or as evolved by practice should not be taken as infringement of autonomy of RBI,” added the release.

Further Inputs Awaited