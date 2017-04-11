FIEO to engage with traders in North-East to promote exports

Apex exporters’ body FIEO will spread awareness among traders in the North-East about various outward shipment schemes being run by the government and also organise workshops to address their issues. (Reuters)

Apex exporters’ body FIEO will spread awareness among traders in the North-East about various outward shipment schemes being run by the government and also organise workshops to address their issues. The seven states of the region hold huge potential for exports, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said. “We will increase awareness among the exporters of that region about the government’s export promotion schemes. We will also conduct workshops to resolve their issues,” new FIEO President Ganesh Gupta told PTI.

FIEO has been made the main trade promotion agency of this region by the department of commerce, he said. The North-Eastern states including Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya have direct access to the South East Asian region and from there “we can promote our exports,” he added.

Products which can be exported from the region include horticulture, paper, textiles, handicraft items and agricultural goods.

Talking about the overall exports of the country, Gupta said shipments are recording healthy growth since September last year and going by this trend, the exports figure may touch about USD 270 billion. During the April-February 2016-17, exports have grow by 2.52 per cent to USD 245.4 billion.

Gupta said that demand in certain developed economies such as the US is gradually picking up and it would help in further boosting the country’s shipments. When asked about the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on exports, he said the members are ready for implementation of the new indirect tax regime. “It will make movement of goods hassle free in the country. It would help in cutting transactions costs and boost exports,” he added.