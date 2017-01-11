‘Farm sector output intact despite note ban’

Normally, rabi sowing is completed 88% by December 30. This year, it has been completed on more than 91% area. (Reuters)

The farm sector output is expected to clock 6% growth in FY17 and demonetisation will have minimal adverse effect on farmers’ income due to price fall, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand wrote in a blog. The blog, co-authored by NITI Aayog consultant Jaspal Singh, said data on progress of sowing of rabi crops clearly indicated that there was absolutely no adverse effect of note ban as for as sowing of major crops were concerned. Normally, rabi sowing is completed 88% by December 30. This year, it has been completed on more than 91% area.