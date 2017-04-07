Farm loan waivers: RBI Governor Urjit Patel points to ‘moral hazard’ involved

According to Patel, there needs to be a consensus that such that loan-waiver promises are eschewed, otherwise, such sovereign fiscal challenges in this context could eventually affect the national balance sheet.

(Reuters)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel on Thursday said that loan waiver schemes “engender moral hazard and undermines an honest credit culture”.

Patel’s comments come on the heels of the Uttar Pradesh government waiving `36,000 crore of farm loans and the Madras High Court ordering Tamil Nadu to waive all farmers’ loans and not differentiate between large and small farmers. On Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that his government would study the Uttar Pradesh model of farm loan waiver.

Also Watch:



“It also entails, at the end of the day, transfer from taxpayers to borrowers. If, on account of this, overall government borrowing goes up, yields on government bonds also are impacted,” he said, adding that it can also lead to the crowding-out of private borrowers as high government borrowing can lead to an increase in cost of borrowing for others.

According to Patel, there needs to be a consensus that such that loan-waiver promises are eschewed, otherwise, such sovereign fiscal challenges in this context could eventually affect the national balance sheet.