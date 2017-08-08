Fake Indian currency notes of face value Rs 2.55 cr seized post demonetisation, says government

The total face value of this FICN, across all border states, is more than Rs 2.55 crore, the data said. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Fake Indian currency notes of face value of over Rs 2.55 crore, the maximum being in Gujarat, have been seized along various international borders of the country post demonetisation, the government informed Parliament today. Minister of State for Home Hansarj G Ahir cited a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, collected for the November 9, 2016-July 14 period, while furnishing a written reply in Lok Sabha on the subject. A total of 23,429 FICN have been seized during the said period and the data also includes the fakes for the old Rs 500 notes that were demonetised, along with the Rs 1,000 currency, after a declaration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 last year. The maximum seizures, both in terms of number of fake notes seized of Rs 200/Rs 500 and their face value, have been made in Gujarat followed by Mizoram, West Bengal and Punjab. The face value of the seized FICN in Gujarat stood at over Rs 1.37 crore, followed by Rs 55 lakh in Mizoram, over Rs 44 lakh in West Bengal and Rs 5.60 lakh in Punjab. The total face value of this FICN, across all border states, is more than Rs 2.55 crore, the data said.

Ahir said the government has taken a number of steps to check the smuggling of FICN in the country like strengthening the security at the international borders by using new surveillance technology, deploying additional manpower for round-the-clock surveillance, establishing observation posts along the borders, erection of border fencing and intensive patrolling.