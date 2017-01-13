Exports rise for 4th month in December; up 5.72 per cent at 23.9 billion

Imports too rose by 0.46 per cent to USD 34.25 billion during the month under review, leaving a trade deficit of USD 10.36 billion. (Reuters)

India’s exports continued to grow for the fourth straight month in December 2016, expanding by 5.72 per cent to USD 23.9 billion compared to USD 22.6 billion in the same month of previous year.

Imports too rose by 0.46 per cent to USD 34.25 billion during the month under review, leaving a trade deficit of USD 10.36 billion.

Oil imports were valued at USD 7.645 billion during December 2016 which was 14.61 per cent higher than oil imports valued at USD 6.670 billion in December 2015, the trade data released by Commerce and Industry Ministry showed.

Non-oil imports were estimated at USD 26.608 billion in December, down by 2.98 per cent than that of USD 27.425 billion in December, 2015.

During April-December period, exports grew marginally by 0.75 per cent USD 198.8 billion. However, Imports dipped 7.42 per cent to USD 275.3 billion.

Trade deficit during the nine-month period stood at USD 76.54 billion as against USD 100 billion in the same period last year.