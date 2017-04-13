Exports rise 27.6 per cent in March, 4.7 per cent last fiscal

The trade deficit in March, however, more than doubled to a four-month high of .43 billion due to surge in imports specially of gold. (Reuters)

Export growth touched an over five-year high of 27.6 per cent in March on account of better performance of petroleum and engineering sector, though the expansion during 2016-17 stood at only 4.7 per cent. During the last fiscal, exports aggregated at $274.64 billion. In March, the outward shipments were at $29.23 billion.

The trade deficit in March, however, more than doubled to a four-month high of $10.43 billion due to surge in imports specially of gold.

While overall imports rose by 45.25 per cent to $39.7 billion, gold imports jumped to $4.17 billion in March as against $973.45 million in March 2016.

Also watch:

“In continuation with the double digit growth exhibited by exports during February, exports during March have shown a significant growth,” the commerce ministry said in a statement. Commenting on the figures, FIEO said it is an encouraging sign for exports as for the overall economy.

“We have recorded healthy growth in exports during such challenging times when currencies across the globe have been impacted because of the dwindling global trade,” Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Gupta said.

The previous high in export growth was recorded at 36.3 per cent in September 2011. In February also, the outward shipments had registered a double digit growth. Exports during 2016-17 showed an upward trend after declining in the two consecutive financial years.

The main sectors that helped boost shipments include engineering, petroleum, textiles, chemicals, pharma, gems and jewellery, iron ore and marine products.

For the entire last fiscal, imports dipped 0.17 per cent to $380.3 billion, lowering trade deficit at $105.7 billion against $118.7 billion in 2015-16.

Oil imports grew by 101.43 per cent to $9.71 billion in March. Non-oil imports too increased by 33.21 per cent to $30 billion during the month.

Cumulatively, oil imports during the April-March of last fiscal were valued at $86.45 billion, about 4.24 per cent higher than the previous year. Non-oil imports during the year, however, declined by 1.39 per cent to $294 billion.