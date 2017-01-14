Export of Indian grapes to Europe starts with a bang; farmers eye 15% jump

The grapes exported so far are from early harvest in Satana belt of Nashik district. (Reuters)

The export of Indian grapes to Europe has begun with a bang and at least 650 tonne has been exported so far. Grape exporters are expecting a record season this year with a 15% rise in export to Europe.

Additionally, some 1,200 tonne grapes have been exported to the Middle East, Russia and Bangladesh. Moreover, a trial export shipment to Australia is likely to happen this season, top officials said.

According to Jagannath Khapre, president of Grape Exporters Association of India (GEAI), at least one lakh tonne grapes are likely to be exported to Europe this season. Last year, around 85,000 tonne was exported to the region, he said. The climate is better this year and we are expecting around a 15% rise in export, he said.

The grapes exported so far are from early harvest in Satana belt of Nashik district. The regular export season is expected to begin mid-January and from Nashik district it is expected to touch 1.25 lakh tonne, he said.

However, the crop has been affected by last year’s drought. Of the total 1.75 lakh acre in Nashik, early grape harvest is carried out only on 6,000 acres of the Satana belt in the district.