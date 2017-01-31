Ex CAG Vinod Rai to run BCCI, implement Lodha panel reforms to clean-up cricket in India

Former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai as the chairman of a four-member committee of administrators to run the affairs of the beleaguered BCCI and implement the reforms suggested by the Justice RM Lodha panel in the cash-rich cricket body.

The panel will also comprise noted historian and writer Ramachandra Guha, former women’s cricket team captain Diana Edulji and Vikram Limaye, who is the managing director and CEO of IDFC. Edulji is the only former cricketer on the panel, having played 20 Tests and 34 One-Day Internationals for India.

Referring to its earlier judgment debarring government servants from holding office in BCCI, a bench headed by Justice Dipak Mishra, while rejecting the Centre’s request to appoint the sports ministry’s secretary as one of the members of the panel also appointed Amitabh Chaudhary, Anirudh Chaudhary and Limaye as the BCCI’s representatives for the upcoming ICC meetings in the first week of February.

The newly-appointed panel will serve on an interim basis until the next BCCI elections are held. Meanwhile, the board’s CEO, Rahul Johri, will be looking after the daily administration.

Earlier on January 24, the apex court had rejected all nine names submitted by Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam, the amicus curiae, in a sealed envelope to the Supreme Court. However, the bench had asked for a review of the names and had clarified that the names suggested by amicus curiae above 70 years of age will not be considered for the administrators’ post.

Earlier on January 2, the apex court had removed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke as BCCI president and secretary, respectively, as they had failed to implement the Lodha Committee recommendations. It had also sought Thakur’s response as to why contempt and perjury proceedings proceedings should not be initiated against him for obstructing the implementation of the apex court’s directions aimed at reforming the BCCI.