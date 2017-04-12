Even five months after demonetisation, ATMs run short of cash; bankers say normalcy will return soon

Claiming that normalcy is back in many parts by now, the central bank stated that the availability of cash will be restored in other parts too. (Reuters)

Even five months after the Narendra Modi government implemented the demonetisation policy, thereby imposing a ban on currency notes of the denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1000, ATMs in several parts of the country still remain dry of cash. And while the RBI and government claim to have sucked out 86 per cent of the previously circulated notes of higher denomination, non-availability of usable cash still remains a complaint at several regions across the country. However, claiming that normalcy is back in many parts by now, the central bank stated that the availability of cash will be restored in other parts too.

As reported by The Indian Express, KA Viswanathan, an educationist said, “I visited the ATMs of at least seven banks in the Matunga area on Monday but there was no money anywhere. Today I went to Wadala but all the ATMs were closed. In some places, ATMs are dispensing Rs 2,000 notes. There is an acute shortage of Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes.”

Customers have further complained that the situation of cash shortage is worse in the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Even bankers and people involved in cash management has admitted that while things are better than the first few days of demonitisation, normalcy is not yet back in all regions across the country.

As quoted by The Indian Express, Rajnish Kumar, MD of State Bank of India said, “The situation is comfortable across the country. Our ATMs are showing an average availability of 80 per cent which has been normal after demonetisation. There was more demand for cash as it was the beginning of the new fiscal. There were some issues in Andhra and Telengana but that will be sorted out soon. The availability in different regions is different. In North-east, the availability is 80 per cent. That’s the case in most states including Maharashtra.”

According to RBI data, the total currency in the system has gone up to Rs 125.09 lakh crore as on March 2017 compared to Rs 116.17 crore as it was on March 2016, while the currency with the public has gone down to Rs 12.13 lakh crore compared to Rs 15.97 crore last year. Bankers even claim that the major shortage of cash is evident in small banks.

While the RBI has not yet provided any clear information on the total amount of remonetised notes, in its bi-monthly monetary policy review, the central bank said, “With progressive remonetisation, the surplus liquidity in the banking system declined from a peak of Rs 795,600 crore on January 4, 2017, to an average of Rs 6,01,400 crore in February and further down to Rs 4,80,600 crore in March. Currency in circulation expanded steadily during this period.”