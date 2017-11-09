Entrepreneurship will be strength of Indian economy, says Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Image: PTI)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said entrepreneurship is going to be a strength of the Indian economy as jobs in the public as well as organised private sectors are not enough for the country’s huge working population. “The strength of the Indian economy is going to be entrepreneurship. There is relevance of both skilling and entrepreneurship in India. In the government, both at Centre and the states, as also public sector enterprises, there is limited capacity of job creation,” Jaitley said.

He was speaking at the National Entrepreneurship Awards 2017 event held on the occasion of the third foundation day of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. “In private organised sector, there is a larger capacity for job creation. But even if the two (public and private sectors) are taken together, the jobs are not adequate to service the population,” he said.