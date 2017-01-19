EESL to give 70L energy-efficient pump sets to farmers for free

EESL is a joint venture of NTPC, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and Powergrid Corporation of India.

Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) has said it plans to provide farmers with energy-efficient pump sets free of cost. Initially, the programme aims to supply nearly 70 lakh pump sets across Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka. The new pump sets will come with free repair and maintenance services.

The move follows a pilot project undertaken by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency in Maharashtra’s Solapur circle, under which 2,209 pump sets were replaced with the new energy-efficient pump sets. This resulted in about 30% energy savings, EESL said.

EESL is a joint venture of NTPC, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and Powergrid Corporation of India. It was set up under the Union ministry of power to facilitate the implementation of energy-efficiency projects.

The pump distribution initiative comes under the Agricultural Demand Side Management (AgDSM) programme.

The announcement was made at the national workshop on AgDSM recently held in New Delhi.