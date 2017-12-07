EDMC budget proposes new taxes, education cess, entomology lab

The EDMC today proposed two new taxes and an education cess in its budget, which also includes a plan to develop an entomology laboratory and a training centre for combating mosquito-borne diseases.

The EDMC today proposed two new taxes and an education cess in its budget, which also includes a plan to develop an entomology laboratory and a training centre for combating mosquito-borne diseases. Commissioner, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), Ranbir Singh, while presenting the budget at the EDMC headquarters here, said air purifiers would be installed at the Chest Clinic at Shahdara. “The EDMC proposes an education cess of five per cent of the property tax. It would add Rs 10 crore to the funds of the corporation annually. This amount would be used for educational purposes,” he said.

The EDMC budget also proposed a betterment tax at the rate of 15 per cent of the property tax. This would generate an additional revenue of Rs 10 crore annually, the civic body said. “A professional tax is proposed to be levied on individuals who have an annual income of Rs five lakh. This would generate Rs five crore,” the budget document read. The budget also proposed to develop an entomology laboratory and a training centre to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.