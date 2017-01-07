Economic resolution passed, provides details on ‘why demonetisation’: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the economic resolution speaks about the intricate details of demonetisation and as to why the drive was necessary. (PTI)

Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday addressed the media and reflected on the economic resolution presented by the Finance Minister. Sitharaman, speaking to reporters said that the economic resolution presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley focussed primarily on the demonetisation drive. She said that the economic resolution speaks about the intricate details of demonetisation and as to why the drive was necessary. The Commerce Minister then tie into the 1997 Amnesty scheme by the then government and said that there was a lot of difference between the then scheme and the IDS scheme now. She said that the Amnesty scheme was not really a scheme as it undervalued properties.

The Bhartiya Janta Party on Saturday adopted the economic resolution and hailed the government’s demonetisation drive, following with Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference saying that the old notes which have been deposited in the banks would be used for welfare and development of the Indian state and people. PM Narendra Modi is to address the BJP workers at the meeting, which is also being attended by former party presidents and chief ministers and about 350 party members.

Also watch:

Earlier, the Commerce Minister had said that the department of Revenue had promised to refund the tax claims of exporters within a period of seven days under the new Goods and Service Tax control, which would address a major concern in the sector. The Minister had further said that if the refunds were delayed beyond two weeks, the exporters would be liable to get interested on the amount to be refunded. According to reports, the exporters had been demanding the ab-initio exemption from taxes under the GST regime. They had argued that the delay in refunds often takes up months and hence blocks the working capital.