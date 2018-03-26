Economic growth needs to reflect on HDI, says NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Kant also pointed that NITI Aayog is capturing real-time data on the progress of the key performance indicators of the 115 districts and will rank them on regular basis. (PTI)

The Indian economy is growing at 7 -8 per cent which needs to be reflected on the human development index (HDI) wherein the country stands at 131st position out of 188 nations, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant today said. Kant further said there is need for a radical change at the state and district levels to improve the current situation. “Industry associations should partner in attending to the huge challenge that lies in improving HDI rank and in bringing the transformation that India needs,” he said at an event organised by industry body CII. Kant asked the industry associations to look into ways to contribute to the development of districts.

Transformation of 115 backward districts to middle status will add in demand generation, he said, adding education, health, and nutrition need to remain in focus, especially at district level. Kant also pointed that NITI Aayog is capturing real-time data on the progress of the key performance indicators of the 115 districts and will rank them on regular basis.