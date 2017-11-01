Ease of Doing Business rankings 2018 Live updates: Congress takes on PM Modi, Centre over World Bank report

Ease of Doing Business rankings 2018 Live updates: World Bank has published Ease of Doing Rankings yesterday. India has gained 30 places to rank 100th in the World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ ranking. The improvement was due to a slew of reforms in taxation, licensing, investor protection and bankruptcy resolution. (PTI image)

Ease of Doing Business rankings 2018 Live updates: World Bank has published Ease of Doing Rankings yesterday. India has gained 30 places to rank 100th in the World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ ranking. The improvement was due to a slew of reforms in taxation, licensing, investor protection and bankruptcy resolution, according to report. It is to be noted that the latest Ease of Doing Business report by the World Bank released yesterday did not take into consideration the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, 2017. Buoyed by the jump in India’s ease of doing business ranking, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley exuded confidence and vowed to continue reforms that will help break into top 50 nations. PM Narendra Modi said that historic jump in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings is the outcome of the all-round and multi-sectoral reform push of Team India, says PM Narendra Modi.

Track live updates for Ease of Doing Business rankings 2018

11:27 AM: BJP president Amit Shah has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the improvement in India’s ranking in the World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ index.

11:24 AM: Amit Shah said that the results demonstrate Modi’s “laser focus” on improving lives of citizens and implementation of various reforms.

11:21 AM: It was a trail-blazing show by stock markets today after the Nifty bolted past 10,400 for the first time and the Sensex hit yet another record 33,451 on the back of India’s jump on Ease of Doing Business list.

11:18 AM: Sensex today hit a record at 33,451.29, Nifty above 10,400 for the first time after India’s show on Ease of Doing business ranking.

Watch this video

11:15 AM: India, Biswal said, has been at the top in the last couple of years in terms of FDI interest and actual investment.

10:11 AM: “…that is because there has been a change in perception about the opportunity, change in perception about the attractiveness of the market and a change in perception about the ability of investors to be able to navigate that market,” Biswal argued.

Watch this video

10:08 AM: “FDI is like water. It seeks the path of least resistance. So the more you do to lower resistance the easier and faster the FDI will flow,” said Biswal, who served as the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia in the previous Obama administration.

10:05 AM: “This is a significant movement and a very important barometer of India moving the right direction and in creating the kind of channels that will attract (foreign direct) investment,” Biswal, the head of the US-India Business Council, told PTI.

10:00 AM: Describing as significant the huge improvement in India’s position in the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking, the new president of an American advocacy group, Nisha Desai Biswal said that this would help attract more FDI to India.

9:56 AM: The improved investment climate will give an impetus to several economic corridors that are ready for investors, PwC added.

Watch this video

9:53 AM: The change in ranking reflects the outcome of a significant effort by central, state and city administrations, another consultancy firm PwC said.

9:50 AM: The GST reform that did not get considered this year will drive India’s improvement in next year’s assessment, but there is a need to continue to work on other areas including starting a businesses, trading across borders as well as land reforms, KPMG partner Nilaya Verma said.

9:46 AM: Passage of the GST Bill was clearly a watershed moment for the economy but even otherwise there has been a sustained effort to simplify licencing and tax structures, thereby making India a much more investment friendly place to do business, said Axis Bank managing director Shukla Dharma.

9:43 AM: According to KPMG, the next paradigm shift to top 50 is still a long way ahead and will require India to maintain a strong momentum.

Watch this video

9:40 AM: “Going forward, GST’s incorporation in next year’s assessment will provide another significant leap in doing-business rankings for India,” Yes Bank managing director Rana Kapoor said in a statement.