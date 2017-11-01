Ease of Doing Business rankings 2018: Amit Shah lauds PM Narendra Modi, says results demonstrate focus on improving lives

BJP chief Amit Shah. (PTI)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark jump in the latest edition of the World Bank’s global rankings on Ease of Doing Business. Shah in a statement issued by the BJP said that “these results demonstrate PM Modi’s laser focus on improving lives of our citizens and implementation of various reforms”. Shah also termed India’s improvement ranking as historic. He said that the results demonstrate Modi’s “laser focus” on improving lives of citizens and implementation of various reforms.

Amit Shah said that the better business environment was leading to better business opportunities for entrepreuners particularly small and medium enterprises. His remarks came after India today jumped 30 places to rank 100th in the World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ ranking.

India, which was ranked 142nd when the Narendra Modi government took office in 2014 and 130th last year, is the only large country this year to have achieved such a significant shift on the back of reforms in taxation, construction permits, investor protection and bankruptcy resolution. India’s position in the ease of doing business rankings were stagnant around 130 for many years and it reached 142 in the last year of the UPA rule, the BJP chief said.