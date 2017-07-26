Ease of doing business: Odisha move to online by August to perform better

Official sources said that 35 more such services would be made online by the first week of September. (Image: Reuters)

In a bid to enhance its performance in the ‘ease of doing business’, Odisha government today decided that 15 services, required for various clearance certificates to set up projects in the state, would go online by third week of August. Official sources said that 35 more such services would be made online by the first week of September. The decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting on the ‘ease of doing business’ during the post-GST period in the state. The state government has been working hard to provide better facilities to investors. The state government has identified around 373 action points for the reform process in various departments.

Chief Secretary A P Padhi, who reviewed the progress, asked the departments to complete implementation of all the action points by September 15, 2017. Padhi also focused on percolation of reform benefits to the level of users and directed the departments concerned to brief all filed level officers and reorient them towards the initiatives.

Sources in industries department said that a total of 373 reform action points has been identified for implementation in various departments so that the investors do not face difficulties while setting up their units in the state. Odisha is a leading state in implementation of Single Window system at State and District levels, said industries secretary Sanjeeb Chopra.