Each minute of disruption in Parliament is costing India lakhs of rupees; Here’s how much was lost last time

Each minute of disruption in Parliament is costing India money; Here’s how much India lost last time

India lost at least Rs 73,50,00,000 in the 14-day-long Winter Session from December 15 last year to January 5; and while you let that sink in, it was one of the productive sessions in the recent time. According to government’s estimates, each minute of the Parliament costs Rs 2.5 lakh and with both the houses of the Parliament losing 49 hours in total, the loss was Rs 73 crore.

The Winter Session of the Parliament witnessed the passage of 22 bills and was termed “successful”, yet lost 34 working hours in Rajya Sabha over Triple Talaq bill, where the opposition has a majority and 15 hours in Lok Sabha, where the ruling-NDA has a majority. The 34 lost hours constituted half of Rajya Sabha’s working time.

In the ongoing Budget session too, the Parliamentary disruptions are continuing on a daily — and as a result of that, the crucial Finance Bill 2018 was passed without any discussion along with a Rs 89.25 lakh crore spending plan for the next fiscal year in just 25 minutes in Lok Sabha. Soon, adjournment followed.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had moved 21 amendments to the Bill containing taxation proposals for 2018-19, which were approved by voice vote. So was the Appropriation Bill which detailed spending plans for 99 government ministries and departments.

Meaning: Government’s fifth and final budget exercise was completed in the Lok Sabha amid disruptions and without discussions.

During the monsoon session last year, both the houses of Parliment lost about 55 hours, causing a loss of Rs 82.5 crore. Moreover, the productivity during in the Rajya Sabha had also dropped drastically to 54% from 72% in the Monsoon Session.