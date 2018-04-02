E-way bill: Day 1 saw smooth implementation, but real test is today; know why

Till now Karnataka is the lone state in India that has implemented the system.

The government successfully re-launched e-way bill on Sunday. More than 1.71 lakh inter-state e-way bills were generated on the day of its relaunch, the Finance Ministry data said. “1,71,503 e-way bills have been successfully generated on the portal from 00:00 hours till 17:00 hrs of 1st April, 2018,” the ministry said. However, the real test of the portal will be today as the load will increase, PTI reported citing unidentified experts. There were no major hiccups on the day of the relaunch, but it will be important to see how the portal functions in the day to come to become absolutely sure about its success, PTI reported citing EY Partner Abhishek Jain. The number of e-way bills which were generated on Sunday were much less when compared to weekdays, say experts.

The transporters and businesses are required to produce an e-way bill before a GST inspector for moving goods more than Rs 50,000 from one state to another beginning Sunday. Till date, 10,96,905 taxpayers have registered on e-way bill portal. The finance ministry also said in a statement that around 19,796 transporters, who are not yet registered under GST have enrolled themselves on the e-way bill portal.

Till now Karnataka is the lone state in India that has implemented the system for moving goods inside the state. PTI reported citing unidentified officials at Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) that e-way bill platform been functioning smoothly and, Karnataka is also generating e-way bill for intra-state movement of goods. The bill was first introduced on February 1. However, due to several glitches which were reported while generating permits, the bill was put on hold by the government. The government since then worked on removing the glitches and now claims that the system can handle as many as 75 lakh inter-state e-way bills daily without any glitches.